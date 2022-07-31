Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.79-$5.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Hologic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

