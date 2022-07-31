Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMCBF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

HMCBF opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

