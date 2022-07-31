Honest Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $939,638.29 and approximately $1,652.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00609943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035060 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Honest Coin Trading
