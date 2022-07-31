Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

