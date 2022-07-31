Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,320. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

