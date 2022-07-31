Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hoshizaki Stock Performance
HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 during trading on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
