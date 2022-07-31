Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 during trading on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.