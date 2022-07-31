Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Visa Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
