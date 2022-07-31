HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

