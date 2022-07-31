HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.69.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

