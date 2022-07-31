Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Huaneng Power International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

