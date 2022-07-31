Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF stock remained flat at $12.89 during midday trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

