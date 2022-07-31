Human Investing LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.