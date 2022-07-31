Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.75-$24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $482.00. 823,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,367. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $511.44.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

