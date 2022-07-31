Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Humanco Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

