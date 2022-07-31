Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.15-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.15-3.45 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.5 %

HURN stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.