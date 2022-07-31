Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $910,251.99

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $910,251.99 and approximately $89.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00284145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00135298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

