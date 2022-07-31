Hydro (HYDRO) Market Capitalization Tops $412,259.66

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Hydro has a total market cap of $412,259.66 and $50,746.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
