HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 348.5% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and $2.52 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

