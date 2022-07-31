IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after buying an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 106.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,540,000 after buying an additional 378,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

