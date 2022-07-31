IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.

IBI Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF remained flat at $15.02 during midday trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBIBF. Raymond James lowered shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.