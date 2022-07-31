iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. iBio shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,861,153 shares changing hands.

iBio Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,177.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iBio by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

