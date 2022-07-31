iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. iBio shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,861,153 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,177.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
