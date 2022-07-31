Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 205 ($2.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £832.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,562.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.82.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

