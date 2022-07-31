ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.85 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.67.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.25. 882,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.75. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICON Public stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

