Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

