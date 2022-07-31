Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
