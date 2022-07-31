ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.86. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 8,075 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in ImmuCell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also

