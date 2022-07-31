Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.64) to GBX 1,780 ($21.45) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($27.71) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.8 %
IMBBY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 113,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
