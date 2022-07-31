Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.55.

Incyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

