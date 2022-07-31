Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.55.

Incyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

