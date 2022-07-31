Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,135,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,135,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,627,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,393,799.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,135,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,084,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

