Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $10,359.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,515,743 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.