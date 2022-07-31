Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 86.3% in July

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

