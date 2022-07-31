Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
IAUGY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,081. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.
About Insurance Australia Group
