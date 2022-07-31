Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

IAUGY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,081. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

