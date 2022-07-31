inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.23 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $106.62 million and $4.23 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

