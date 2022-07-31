Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,490 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

