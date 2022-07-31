Integrity Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,417 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $299,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.