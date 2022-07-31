Integrity Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,417 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $299,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

