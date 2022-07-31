Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $1.88 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

