Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $212,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

