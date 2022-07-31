Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

