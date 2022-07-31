Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.