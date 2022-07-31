International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,051. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.