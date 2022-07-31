International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.74%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $642,940 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in International Seaways by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.