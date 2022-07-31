Intertek Group plc (ITRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Intertek Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,376 ($52.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,085 ($49.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,399.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,880.64. The firm has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,458.43.
ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.02) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.27) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,397.38 ($65.03).
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
