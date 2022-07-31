Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IUSS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

