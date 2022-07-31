Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IUSS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $41.39.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
