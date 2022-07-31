Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 144.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

