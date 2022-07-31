Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of INVH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 144.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
