IOI Token Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $21,675.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

