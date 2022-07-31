IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.07 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.03 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.92. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.