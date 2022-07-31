Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Update

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ISBA remained flat at $23.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.
