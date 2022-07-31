Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Update

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

Shares of ISBA remained flat at $23.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.