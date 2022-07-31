iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYBB opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

