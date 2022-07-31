iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

