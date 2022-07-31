iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.77 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

