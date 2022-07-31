Ispolink (ISP) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1.25 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.79 or 1.00030367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00131188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.